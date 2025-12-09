Local

Orlando ranked as the 3rd most expensive city to live in

By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk
Baldwin Park HOA fees
By Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

ORLANDO, Fla.- A recent report from Zumper, a real estate listing service, shows the rising costs of living in the Orlando area.

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

As of Tuesday, the interactive data shows residents are paying roughly $1945 in rent, across all types of housing. On a national scale, an Orlando citizen is paying $20 more on average.

One thing remains the same though, single bedroom units have stayed at a flat rate of $1490. On the other hand, renters who are looking for that extra second room are lucky.

The price of two bedroom units have dropped by 0.6 percent, or $1780

A vast majority of people who occupy the city’s homes are renters, sitting in at 63 percent, according to Zumper.

Similar to two bedroom units, if you’re looking to live with some extra company, this might help your case. The median cost of a four bedroom unit evens out to $2897, and in the past month there’s been a two percent drop in average rent prices.

The report also analyzed neighborhoods from most and least expensive to reside in.

The top three most expensive neighborhoods are:

  • Baldwin Park with an average rent of $2400
  • Central Business District with an average of $2200
  • College Park with a average of $2190

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Emily Ching

Emily Ching, WDBO News & Talk

Reporter for WDBO

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!