ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released several clips before and during the arrests of eight pro-Palestinian protesters near Lake Eola Saturday.

The video shows an officer riding his bicycle next to a woman who was arguing with the demonstrators outside Publix.

A masked demonstrator then approaches the two and pulls out their phone. That’s when the officer shoves them back, causing the demonstrator to trip and fall.

The other demonstrators are seen rushing over, followed by police.

Police said that initial shove was to keep the two sides apart. Subsequent clips show demonstrators being pushed back and detained after getting in officers’ faces.

Police’s initial statement about the arrests included that a demonstrator “lunged” at the officer and the woman, and others were arrested for interfering. However, none of the videos WFTV has reviewed have shown the demonstrator lunging.

The release of the body camera video came after a woman emailed WFTV, claiming to be the demonstrator police were talking about. She shared a video that started after the initial arrests began.

She said she was pulling out her phone to record the officer and the woman’s conduct, and claimed the other demonstrators rushed over to see if she was okay.

The body camera video appears to show some people checking on the demonstrator who was pushed, but it also shows others who approach the officer instead.

Police say a use-of-force investigation is underway.

You can watch the full video below. Please note some may find the language offensive.

Orlando police release bodycam video of protesters’ arrests (WFTV)

