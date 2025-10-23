Local

Orlando Police officers to receive 4% annual raises over the next three years

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officers at the Orlando Police Department are set to receive a 4% raise following the City Council’s approval of the union’s request.

The decision came after the union initially pushed for a 9% increase.

The decision was ultimately settled on a 4% raise each year over the next three years.

The city council approved the raise after negotiations with the police union, which had been advocating for a higher increase.

