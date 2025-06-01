Local

Orlando Police investigating overnight domestic stabbing, woman arrested

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department released information on an overnight domestic stabbing situation.

Officials say a woman was arrested on an aggravated assault charge after stabbing a man during an argument on the 2600 block of Robert Trent Jones Drive.

The incident occurred after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Authorities say the altercation involved a woman and a man, leading to the woman stabbing the man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover. The woman was taken into custody at the scene.

Police have not released the identities of those involved, and the investigation is ongoing.

