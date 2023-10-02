Orlando police investigate third shooting in 10 days at Jernigan Gardens Apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a third shooting incident in ten days at the Jernigan Gardens Apartments.

The complex is located not far from West Colonial Drive, on the 1400 block of Mercy Drive.

Officers arrived for a shooting call just before 8 a.m. this morning. The Orlando Police Department said someone shot into one of the apartment units, and no one was hurt. The shooter hit the window but missed the person inside the room.

Just three days prior, a man was also shot and wounded at the complex. That victim is expected to be OK, and one person was detained.

Read: Man accused of killing woman previously accused of shooting at same apartment complex

The Friday prior, 22-year-old Macayla Patterson, a mother of two -- was shot and killed after a fight that was streamed on social media. 23-year-old Delray Duncan was arrested in connection to that death.

Channel 9 also spoke to Commissioner Regina Hill Friday about what’s being done to help make the area safer. Hill said a new crime violence intervention program just started this year.

Meanwhile, the city is working with young boys who may be gang-related or affiliated. New mental health programs are also in the works.

Read: 1 killed, 3 others injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex, police said

Jernigan Gardens Apartments has had multiple names over the years and has been plagued by a history of violence.

Criminal records show the man arrested for shooting and killing a woman two Fridays ago lived at the apartments as well.

Duncan was previously arrested for pistol-whipping and robbing a man at gunpoint at the complex.

Read: Orlando police investigate Mercy Drive shooting, one person injured

Over the last five years, Channel 9 has reported on more than 15 people getting shot at the complex and multiple deaths.

That includes a 10-year-old shooting and killing her neighbor after a fight and another case where five people, including a five-year-old, were shot.

Video: 2 more shootings reported at Mercy Drive complex in week since deadly shooting Friday marks one week since a young mother of two was killed in the courtyard of the Jernigan Gardens apartments on Mercy Drive. (Phylicia Ashley, WFTV.com)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group