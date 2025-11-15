Orlando Police investigate officer-involved shooting during SWAT raid near Edgewater Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday afternoon, near Edgewater Drive and Lee Road.

Police said the incident began when OPD SWAT served a search warrant for multiple suspects at a tattoo shop located at 4864 Edgewater Drive.

OPD said the suspects had criminal histories that included burglary, robbery with a firearm, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, sex offenses, drug offenses, auto theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers said around 2:04 p.m., during the operation, a suspect armed with an AK-47-style rifle fled the scene, prompting officers to fire at him.

Police said approximately 1 hour later, OPD SWAT entered the business, and the suspect, who initially fled back into the tattoo shop, was later found deceased.

The officers involved in the shooting were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following such incidents, OPD said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will conduct an independent review of the shooting, followed by an investigation by the State Attorney’s office.

