Orlando native wins Wimbledon boys’ title

LONDON - American 16-year-old and Orlando native, Jordan Lee, won the Wimbledon boys’ title defeating Australia’s Cruz Hewitt 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 on Sunday.

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Lee is the first qualifier to win any Grand Slam boys’ tournament since Noah Rubin did it in 2014, according to AP.

READ: American 16-year-old Jordan Lee wins Wimbledon juniors tournament as a qualifier

“Standing here with the trophy means a lot because very few people know what I’ve been through this past year and a half, dealing with a lot of injuries,” Lee said in an on-court interview. “A year ago at this time I was sitting at home on the couch, didn’t know if I was going to play tennis again.”

The 17-year-old Hewitt is the son of 2002 Wimbledon men’s champion Lleyton Hewitt, who was in the stands at No. 1 Court, according to AP.

The Australian was up an early break in the deciding set but Lee broke back for 4-4 and then again in the final game.

Lee is the first American player to win the boys’ singles title here since Samir Banerjee in 2021.

Lee is trained by his mother, Tina, at the USTA National Campus in Lake Nona. Tina is the associate head professional of the High Performance Academy at the USTA National Campus.

READ: Jordan Lee, 16, Becomes Latest American to Win Wimbledon Boys’ Title

“I know it’s a long journey,” Lee said in his post-match press conference according to Tennis Now. “So I don’t think winning this title means that I’m going to be destined for greatness or that I’m going to win pros next year.”

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