Orlando Mayor selects third Poet Laureate pending Orlando City Council approval

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer has chosen Camara Gaither to serve as the city’s third Poet Laureate, subject to approval by the Orlando City Council today.

Camara Gaither, a spoken word poet and mental health therapist, will act as a cultural ambassador, promoting poetry and literature across Orlando.

Her role aims to enrich the city’s lively arts scene and encourage community involvement through the literary arts.

“We are excited for Camara to use poetry and the literary arts to tell our community’s stories,” said Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer.

Camara Gaither is recognized for her role as a commissioned spoken word poet and her distinctive method of combining poetry with mental health therapy. She holds a Master’s degree in Social Work from UCF and has actively led poetry groups and secured victories in slam competitions throughout Florida.

As the city’s official storyteller, Camara will deliver original poems at city events and youth activities, aiming to inspire the next generation of literary artists and poets. She will also continue and expand the ‘Words and Wonders’ Poetry Contest, which encourages residents to share their poetic voices.

Once approved, Camara Gaither will hold a four-year term as Orlando’s Poet Laureate, enriching the city’s cultural and literary scene.

