The Orlando Magic unveil a new logo and uniform design

In a press released earlier today, the Orlando Magic unveiled a new logo and uniform redesign. The new logo incorporating the classic star emblem that had been missing from their most recent uniform.

A fan event will be held later today at the Kia Center from 3pm until 8pm for fans to get the opportunity to checkout the new logo first hand. Along with opportunities for photos with the newly designed floor.

Checkout the new design in the gallery below:

