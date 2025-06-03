Local

The Orlando Magic unveil a new logo and uniform design

By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk
Orlando Magic Unveil New Logo and Uniforms (Orlando Magic)
By Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

In a press released earlier today, the Orlando Magic unveiled a new logo and uniform redesign. The new logo incorporating the classic star emblem that had been missing from their most recent uniform.

A fan event will be held later today at the Kia Center from 3pm until 8pm for fans to get the opportunity to checkout the new logo first hand. Along with opportunities for photos with the newly designed floor.

Checkout the new design in the gallery below:

0 of 17

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Greg Rhodes

Greg Rhodes, WDBO News & Talk

Digital Producer & Morning Show Anchor for WDBO.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!