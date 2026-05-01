Orlando Magic to host community and fan events before tip-off of Game 6

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announces fan activities and community activations for Game 6 on Friday at the Kia Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at 5:00 pm, two hours prior to tip-off.

Fan activities and community activations include:

Free T-shirt and clappers for all fans in attendance

Fans encouraged to wear black

Special opening player introduction video

Enhanced performances during the games by STUFF, the 407 Hip-Hop Dance Team, 321 Hype and more

Fan Fest presented by Publix on Church St., beginning two hours prior to tip-off, before the game

Catch live covereage of Game 6 On Friday on WFTV.

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