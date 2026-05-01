Sports

Orlando Magic to host community and fan events before tip-off of Game 6

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
Orlando Magic Logo (WFTV)
By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic announces fan activities and community activations for Game 6 on Friday at the Kia Center.

Fans are encouraged to arrive at 5:00 pm, two hours prior to tip-off.

Fan activities and community activations include:

  • Free T-shirt and clappers for all fans in attendance
  • Fans encouraged to wear black
  • Special opening player introduction video
  • Enhanced performances during the games by STUFF, the 407 Hip-Hop Dance Team, 321 Hype and more
  • Fan Fest presented by Publix on Church St., beginning two hours prior to tip-off, before the game

Catch live covereage of Game 6 On Friday on WFTV.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos