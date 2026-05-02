Orlando Magic blow big first half lead, head back to Detroit for Game 7

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Magic hosted Game 6 of their NBA Playoff First Round matchup with the Detroit Pistons at the Kia Center with a shot to wrap up the series.

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That almost looked like a certainty after the Magic took the lead into the half 60-38 after outscoring the Pistons by 23 in the second quarter.

But that’s where this game got turned on it’s head. The Pistons came out of the locker room hot with a 16-4 run to start the 3rd quarter and by the end of the quarter had cut the lead down to single digits 71-62.

That lead disappeared halfway through the 4th while it took the Magic until 2:24 left in the 4th quarter to make their first basket of the quarter. The Magic breaking the record for lowest scoring half in NBA playoff history after only scoring 19 in the second half. The Detroit Pistons taking the game 93-79.

Paolo Banchero coming off of a 45-point effort in Game 5 put in his worst game of the series shooting only 20% from the floor and going 0-9 from 3-point range while Franz Wagner sat out again nursing a strained right calf muscle.

The series heads back to Detroit for a winner take all game 7 on Sunday.

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