Orlando Magic to air select games on over-the-air television in 2025-26

ORLANDO, Fla. — In a press release on Wednesday, the Orlando Magic announced an agreement to simulcast 10 of their games this season on local over-the-air (OTA) television this season.

This follows a series of moves by other NBA teams that have made the move to air some if not all, in the case of the Phoenix Suns, of their broadcasts on local networks.

In the release, Orlando Magic President of Business Operations Charlie Freeman said, “This agreement to bring Orlando Magic games to over-the-air television is a way to put our exciting, up-and-coming team in front of even more of our fans.”

The Orlando Magic currently have a regional sports network contract with FanDuel Sports Network who are scheduled to produce and broadcast at least 71 Magic games this season. They will also be the simulcast partner for the series of games that will air on WESH 2 and CW18 in the Orlando area and WMOR-TV in Tampa, all of which are Hearst media.

The games to be simulcast on over-the-air television are:

Sunday, Nov. 16, 7 p.m., at Houston, CW18

Sunday, Dec. 7, Noon, at New York, CW18

Saturday, Dec. 27, 7 p.m., vs. Denver, WESH 2

Friday, Jan. 2, 8 p.m., at Chicago, WESH 2

Saturday, Jan. 24, 7 p.m., vs. Cleveland, WESH 2

Sunday, Feb. 1, 4 p.m., at San Antonio, CW18

Saturday, Mar. 14, 8 p.m., at Miami, WESH 2

Friday, Apr. 3, 8:30 p.m., at Dallas, WESH 2

Sunday, Apr. 5, 7 p.m., at New Orleans, CW18

Friday, Apr. 10, 8 p.m., at Chicago, WESH 2

The Magic are not the first Central Florida team to make the move to broadcast television, as the Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL made the move to begin this season airing all games OTA.

