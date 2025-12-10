Orlando has been officially crowned the world’s second-highest-spending city for OnlyFans content per capita, according to the new "OnlyFans Wrapped 2025" report published by OnlyGuider, the leading search engine for OnlyFans.

According to the data, Orlando spent $466,430 per 10,000 residents - trailing only Atlanta (#1), but significantly outpacing Milan (#3), and Miami (#4).

The rest of the list saw Washington DC in 5th for spending, Minneapolis in 6th, Denver in 7th, Seattle in 8th, and Las Vegas in 9th.

Orlando’s spending grew 5.16% year-on-year, one of the strongest growth rates among top-spending cities.

Total 2025 spend reached $14.3 million, ranking Orlando #34 globally in absolute spending.

The United States spent $2.64 billion on OnlyFans in 2025, with a national per-capita spend of $77,334 per 10,000 residents.

Orlando’s per-capita spend is 6.0x higher than the national average, demonstrating the city’s outsized appetite for digital content.

Sam Pierce, CEO of OnlyGuider, says:

“Orlando has always been a cultural trendsetter --- from theme parks to entertainment to lifestyle. The data now proves it extends to digital intimacy too. Orlando ranks #2 in the world for OnlyFans spending per capita, reflecting a city that’s confident, progressive, and completely unashamed about modern relationships with content.”

