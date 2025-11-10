Local

Orlando International Airport’s FAA initiative to manage air traffic and ensure safety

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Orlando airport Orlando International Airport has proposed a consolidated rental car facility that would free up space in other parking garages. (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority)
ORLANDO, Fla. — Airlines at Orlando International Airport (MCO) have reported 41 projected flight cancellations for today, November 9th, due to the FAA’s flight reduction order.

The cancellations are part of a wider effort by the FAA to handle air traffic and maintain safety, although the exact reasons for the reduction order have not been made public.

Below is the statement from the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) regarding federal employees working during the ongoing government shutdown in Central Florida.

Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) (Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA))

Travelers are advised to check with their airlines for the latest updates on flight statuses, as the situation is subject to change.

