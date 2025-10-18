Local

Orlando International Airport development plan approved, targets growth through 2030

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will undergo significant changes by 2030, as the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority has approved new development plans.

The plans aim to increase parking capacity by 8,000 spaces and complete a new baggage handling system. Additionally, there is a proposal to rename the airport’s terminals by number instead of the current A, B, and C designations.

The development plans are part of a broader effort to enhance the airport’s infrastructure and accommodate future growth. Increasing parking capacity is expected to address the growing demand from travelers and improve overall accessibility.

While the new baggage handling system is a key component of the plans, specific details about its features and capabilities have not been disclosed.

The system is anticipated to streamline luggage processing and improve efficiency.

