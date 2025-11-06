Orlando International Airport among 40 airports facing flight reductions due to FAA decision

ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV has learned that Orlando International Airport is one of the 40 airports across the country that will experience a 10% reduction of flights by the FAA.

ABC News obtained the list exclusively on Wednesday night.

It’s no secret that Orlando is one of the busiest airports in the United States. The reductions are expected to start as early as Thursday.

MCO provided Channel 9 with the following statement “Orlando International Airport (MCO) officials have not been notified that MCO is on the list of 40 major airports slated for a 10% reduction in flights. If MCO is identified as one of the airports to be affected, airport officials understand the priority is to maintain safety in the national air space system.”

Since the federal government shutdown, MCO’s operations been minimally impacted, with few exceptions, thanks to the federal airport partners who continue to come to work. We encourage passengers to contact their airlines for the most up-to-date flight information."

The FAA directs more than 44,000 flights daily, including commercial passenger flights, cargo planes, and private aircraft.

“I’m not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we’ve had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures,” FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a news conference.

Air traffic controllers have been working unpaid since the shutdown began Oct. 1, and most have been on duty six days a week while putting in mandatory overtime. With some calling out of work due to frustration, taking second jobs or not having money for child care or gas, staffing shortages during some shifts have led to flight delays at a number of U.S. airports.

Bedford, citing increased staffing pressures and voluntary safety reports from pilots indicating growing fatigue among air traffic controllers, said he and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy did not want to wait until the situation reached a crisis point.

“We’re not going to wait for a safety problem to truly manifest itself when the early indicators are telling us we can take action today to prevent things from deteriorating,” Bedford said. “The system is extremely safe today and will be extremely safe tomorrow. If the pressures continue to build even after we take these measures, we’ll come back and take additional measures.”

Other airports impacted in Florida include Miami International and Tampa International. Regional hubs like Atlanta and Charlotte are also on the list.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group