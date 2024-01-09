Local

Orlando International Airport adds 4 non-stop routes

Orlando International Airport (Orlando International Airport)

Air travelers with two different airlines can now make their way to four different cities in the Midwest.

Southwest will now offer flights to Cincinnati, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Frontier will now offer flights to Green Bay, Wisconsin.


The flights are direct, so no lengthy layovers to make it to your destination. Frontier and Southwest both operate from Terminal A.

© 2022 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!