Orlando Health’s Children’s Neuroscience Institute earns special designation

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute has been designated as a Certified Autism Center™ (CAC), making it the only pediatric neuroscience program in the region to earn this distinction according to a recent press release.

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“Families of children with autism often face inequity when accessing healthcare, and it’s our responsibility to make every interaction respectful, inclusive, and responsive to their needs,” said Dr. Brian Harris, Division Chief of Pediatric Behavioral Health and Development (within the Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute).

According to the CDC, about 1 in 31 (3.2%) children aged 8 years has been identified with ASD according to estimates from CDC’s ADDM Network.

READ: Data and Statistics on Autism Spectrum Disorder

To achieve certification, team members at Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute completed comprehensive training focused on autism, sensory awareness, communication strategies and best practices for delivering exceptional care to patients and families.

“At Orlando Health, we’re continually looking for ways to improve the experience for every patient and family we serve,” said Dr. Harris. “Becoming a Certified Autism Center is another step in ensuring children with autism and other sensory needs receive care in an environment where they feel understood, respected and supported.”

The Certified Autism Center™ designation is awarded by IBCCES, the global leader in autism and cognitive differences training and certification.

Certification requires staff to complete ongoing education and training to ensure they remain current on evidence-based practices and continue delivering high-quality care for autistic individuals, according to Orlando Health.

To further support inclusivity efforts, Orlando Health Children’s Neuroscience Institute is featured on the IBCCES Accessibility App™, which is free to download.

“Healthcare should be accessible, welcoming, and responsive to the unique needs of every patient,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES CEO & Board Chairman. “We’re proud to partner with organizations like Orlando Health that are leading the way in creating more inclusive healthcare experiences.”

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