Orlando Health opens emergency room in Waterford Lakes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on its newest ER in Central Florida.
Waterford Lakes Emergency Room will help to serve patients in the busy community on Orange County’s east side.
The one-story, freestanding building is equipped with 10 patient rooms and an ambulance bay.
Orlando Health said the new ER also includes:
- 24/7 adult and pediatric emergency care
- Dedicated trauma room
- Pediatric room for youngest patients
- Imaging services including CT, X-ray and ultrasound
- Full-service laboratory
- Cardiac monitoring
“We are excited to become part of the Waterford Lakes community,” senior vice president of Orlando Health, Kelly Nierstedt, said.
“This state-of-the-art emergency department enables us to care for our friends and loved ones in East Orange County around the clock in their own backyard so that they never have to leave.”
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group