Orlando Health opens emergency room in Waterford Lakes

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Health cut the ribbon Tuesday morning on its newest ER in Central Florida.

Waterford Lakes Emergency Room will help to serve patients in the busy community on Orange County’s east side.

The one-story, freestanding building is equipped with 10 patient rooms and an ambulance bay.

Orlando Health Waterford Lakes ER Ribbon-cutting ceremony for Orlando Health Waterford Lakes ER at 11898 N. Lake Underhill Road (Kevin Kolczynski/Orlando Health)

Orlando Health said the new ER also includes:

24/7 adult and pediatric emergency care

Dedicated trauma room

Pediatric room for youngest patients

Imaging services including CT, X-ray and ultrasound

Full-service laboratory

Cardiac monitoring

“We are excited to become part of the Waterford Lakes community,” senior vice president of Orlando Health, Kelly Nierstedt, said.

“This state-of-the-art emergency department enables us to care for our friends and loved ones in East Orange County around the clock in their own backyard so that they never have to leave.”

