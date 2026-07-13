Orlando Health becomes one of the first in the nation to offer new prostate cancer treatment

ORLANDO - In a press release on July 1, Orlando Health announced that is now “one of the first health systems in the nation” to use this form of treatment.

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According to the release, the water vapor ablation therapy for prostate cancer is an outpatient procedure that received FDA Breakthrough Device designation and is being performed at Orlando Health South Lake Hospital by Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, MD, a board-certified urologist who was specially trained for this procedure.

“We’re the first to do it [water vapor ablation therapy] here in Florida,” Brahmbhatt said. “This is a new treatment modality for patients with low grade or intermediate grade prostate cancer that want to have their cancer treated, but don’t want to take their entire prostate out.

Dr. Brahmbhatt explains water vapor treatment for prostate cancer

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in the US, other than skin cancer, according to the American Cancer Society. It’s also the second-leading cause of cancer death after lung cancer. About 1 in 8 men will get prostate cancer in their lifetime.

READ: Cancer Facts for Men

The release went onto say that this treatment option provides targeted ablation in any location in the prostate.

The procedure works by delivering vapor to the targeted prostate tissue and, as it reverts to its liquid state, stored thermal energy is released directly onto the cell membranes, causing cell destruction.

Unlike traditional ablation technologies, water vapor transfers energy convectively, according to the release.

The natural boundaries of the prostate are effective physical barriers to the movement of vapor, reducing the opportunity to damage adjacent structures.

“Localized prostate cancer procedures have moved decisively toward personalized, minimally invasive care,” said Dr. David Jablonski, Orlando Health Medical Group Urology, Service Line Chief. “This procedure gives us another well-targeted tool for appropriately selected patients, one that can address a patient’s prostate while protecting the quality of life they’re wishing to preserve.”

Brahmbhatt went onto say that not every patient qualifies for this procedure, but that he is pleased to offer this service for men dealing with prostate cancer and that it is the best treatment for the condition.

“A lot of guys want something that’s precise, that can treat their cancer and get them back up on their feet much quicker,” said Brahmbhatt. “All those things that patients want can be provided with this new procedure.”

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