Orlando commemorates the nine year anniversary of Pulse shooting

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

ORLANDO, Fla.- Thursday will mark the nine-year anniversary of the devastating shooting that took the lives of 49 victims at the Pulse nightclub.

For the entire week leading up to the day, the city has (listed) event

On Monday, a exhibit showcasing a string of prayer ribbons was hung outside of City Hall. 49 ribbons were displayed to represent the 49 lives that were lost. A black ribbon was hung to represent the survivors.

The artwork was created by an artist from Massachusetts following the shooting in 2016. It has been displayed every year since. This year, the display will be up till June 16.

Families and survivors are permitted to take private tours of the Pulse site for the first time starting Wednesday June 11 until June 14.

These tours are intended to give loved ones a chance to gain closure before the site is demolished and the new permanent memorial is built next year.

Earlier this month, the City of Orlando and Orange County approved $5 million towards the build.

READ: Orange County greenlights $5 million for Pulse memorial

Visitors are not allowed to take photos or videos while inside to prevent family and friends finding the visuals on social media unwantedly.

On the anniversary, OneBlood is hosting a Remembrance Day Blood Drive at City Hall from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Later in the evening, a memorial service will be held, the lost victims names will be called, and bells will be tolled in their honor. Loved ones and survivors will leave their remarks, followed by performances.

The ceremony starts at 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church of Orlando. Doors open to the public at 5 p.m.

READ: City of Orlando makes final push for bids to construct Pulse memorial

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group