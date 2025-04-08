‘Why would they do something like that?’: Workers at bar near Magic Mall discuss deadly shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — People who work at D’Junction Bar & Restaurant were back on Monday, just a day after a person was shot and killed in their parking lot.

“I wish people wouldn’t do things like that, you know?” said one of the workers, who identified as the mother of the restaurant owner, who spoke exclusively with Channel 9. “People are crazy. Why would they do something like that and take somebody’s life?”

The incident was reported just around 2 a.m. at the Magic Mall on West Colonial Drive near Texas Avenue. According to OPD, officers were called for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found 46-year-old Joseph Philips dead. Philips was at the bar and came outside while there was an altercation going on, and that’s when he was fatally shot, police said.

“We are sad that this happened. We are just here to clean up for the day,” said a worker from D’Junction Bar & Restaurant, who came back to clean the venue on Monday. “We’re just not ready to make more comments right now.”

The alleged shooter was identified as Keyshawn Richards. He was arrested on Sunday at his home and now faces manslaughter charges. However, this was not his first time in trouble with the law.

Court documents show Richards was arrested in 2013, facing a slew of charges, including “using a child in a sexual performance.” Richards was discharged about a year later for lack of evidence.

Workers near the mall say this was not the first time something like this happened in the area. “Before we opened the store, there was a shooting here a couple of days before we opened up. That was scary because they had it all blocked off,” said Christine Marsh, who works nearby.

Richards is expected to see a judge around 1 p.m. Monday.

