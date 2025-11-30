Two Orlando stadiums are in the bid book for 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup

ORLANDO, Fla. — Camping World Stadium and Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando have been included in the official bid book for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as announced by the Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

The announcement coincides with the U.S. Women’s National Team’s friendly match against Italy at Inter&Co Stadium. The bid is part of a joint effort by the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica, and Jamaica to host the tournament.

“Camping World Stadium has a rich history of hosting high-profile sporting events and concerts over several decades,” said Allen Johnson, Orlando Venues Chief Venues Officer.“

Camping World Stadium will get a $400 million upgrade next month to improve hosting of major events and regional sports tourism. Inter&Co Stadium, home to Orlando Pride and Orlando City SC, has hosted international soccer events like the SheBelieves Cup and FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

“We’re proud to work alongside the Greater Orlando Sports Commission and our community partners to help bring one of the most impactful FIFA Women’s World Cups ever to Orlando,” said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride, and Inter&Co Stadium.

Both the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams remain undefeated here.

Jason Siegel, President & CEO of the Greater Orlando Sports Commission, highlighted the importance of regional partnerships in strengthening the bid. He noted Orlando’s growing reputation as a global sports capital and how including two venues shows the region’s dedication to women’s sports.

A final decision on the host for the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup is expected in April 2026, with the host city selection to follow.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group