Teen kills young girl in fatal Christmas shooting in Orange County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On December 25, around 4:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting near Okada Court, which resulted in the death of a 13-year-old girl.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office reports that Emony Nicole Jackson was taken to the hospital after being shot, but she sadly died from her injuries. A 15-year-old male who approached deputies at the scene admitted responsibility for the incident, claiming it was accidental.

Deputies say that the 15-year-old suspect has been taken into custody and faces manslaughter charges. The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details about the circumstances of the shooting have been made public.

Authorities will continue investigating the incident. More details will be shared as the case develops. Stay tuned to Channel 9.

