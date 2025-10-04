Teachers in Orange County are set to receive pay raise this school year

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County teachers are set to receive a pay raise this school year after a tentative agreement was reached between the school district and the Classroom Teachers Association.

Teachers rated as highly effective will get a 4% salary raise, while those rated as effective will receive a 3% increase.

Additionally, $2 million is allocated for veteran teachers, and supplements for critical, hard-to-fill roles will continue.

The agreement advances on teacher pay in Orange County, a crucial issue for educators and officials. The funds allocated to veteran teachers aim to honor their long-term commitment.

Continuing supplements for hard-to-fill positions aims to attract and retain qualified teachers in challenging areas, part of a broader strategy to ensure all students access quality education regardless of subject or grade.

