Suspect arrested after man was fatally shot during a sidewalk dispute in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department arrested a man on a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm following a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of North Orange Avenue at approximately 2:31 a.m. regarding a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located 33-year-old Julien Emmanuel Cruz suffering from a gunshot wound. Cruz was transported to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The investigation found that Cruz and the suspect, 37-year-old Jean Gabriel Borja Gil De La Madr, were involved in a verbal and physical altercation on the sidewalk before the shooting. During the dispute, the suspect retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Cruz.

Following the shooting, the suspect fled the scene in his vehicle. Patrol units later located the vehicle in the 200 block of East New Hampshire Avenue and arrested Madr.

