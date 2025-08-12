State auditors investigate Orlando’s financials

ORLANDO, Fla. — State auditors are examining the city of Orlando’s financial affairs, with particular emphasis on expenditures, contractual agreements and compensation structures.

Orlando’s mayor has provided documents related to 60 requests as part of the audit process. Auditors are expected to determine whether the city has overspent taxpayer money.

“I think we have been very responsible,” said Tony Ortiz, Orlando City Commissioner. Blaise Ingoglia, Florida’s Chief Financial Officer, stated, “We do not think it is right that taxpayers get to foot the bill for government excesses.”

Commissioners have expressed confidence that the city has nothing to hide regarding its financial practices. The audit aims to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of taxpayer funds. The report is expected to be released within 60 days.

The audit’s results will be vital for evaluating the city’s financial integrity and confirming that taxpayer funds are used properly. The report, expected in 60 days, will provide insight into the city’s fiscal practices.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group