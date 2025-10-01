Starbucks closing 2 Orlando stores in nationwide restructuring

ORLANDO, Fla. — Starbucks is closing two stores in Orlando as part of a $1 billion nationwide restructuring plan.

Starbucks Corp., the Seattle-based coffee giant, is closing hundreds of stores nationwide as part of a strategy to enhance profitability and streamline operations.

Two of them are in Orlando: one on Semoran Boulevard and another on Alafaya Trail, according to a list compiled by Starbucks fans.

Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol announced on September 25 that the company will close 1% of its North American stores and lay off about 900 non-retail employees. With over 18,700 locations as of June, it plans to reduce that to 18,300 by year’s end.

The closures are happening as competitors expand in Central Florida’s booming coffee market. Orlando is ranked second for coffee enthusiasts in the U.S. in 2025, highlighting the area’s increasing demand for coffee.

