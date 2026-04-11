‘Roots of Legacy’ New Parramore mural honors community’s heritage

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new mural titled “Roots of Legacy” has been unveiled in Parramore, Orlando, celebrating the community’s history.

Locals gathered today to celebrate the people and stories that have shaped our neighborhood over the years.

The mural is meant to convey unity, pride, and the community’s legacy, and serves as a visual tribute to the generations of residents, leaders, and visionaries who have shaped Parramore into one of Orlando’s most historically significant communities.

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