Records show years of financial trouble before sudden closure of Legends Academy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has obtained new financial documents, showing Legends Academy Charter School spent hundreds of thousands of dollars more than it was bringing in for at least three years. This is as more than 200 of its students are now searching for a new school to attend next week after the board for the charter school officially voted to close its doors Monday. Parents and teachers tell 9 Investigates the school only gave them two days’ notice before school let out for winter break.

These records raise even more questions about why the school gave such short notice. Legends Academy Charter School is required to file tax-exempt records with the IRS because it’s a not-for-profit. The latest filings from the 2023 tax year show Legends Academy spent nearly $720,000 more than it brought in.

The year before, it spent roughly $645,000 more than its revenue. In the 2021 tax year, Legends Academy spent $900,000 more than it brought in. It’s a sudden turn from 2020, where the school brought in $360 thousand dollars more than they spent.

“If it’s finances that we’re closing and that’s the only reason that we are closing—because you can’t pay the teachers come January—why did you pay for a new school and promise these kids, but they will never see it?” said DeChandra Dudley, a parent of Legends Academy students.

Property records show at the end of 2021, the school bought a new building for more than $2 million. Teachers and parents say the school still planned to move into it soon. This is despite the school selling the property to an LLC with ties to The Hope Church. The church is on the same campus as Legends Academy.

For parents and teachers, they say this isn’t just an inconvenience that the school closed with little notice. Parents say they are concerned their students will miss time in the classroom because they’re searching for a new school. Many teachers don’t know where their next paycheck is coming from.

Just Tuesday, school leadership told teachers they would lose their health benefits in 24 hours, and their accrued vacation time wouldn’t be paid out. Teachers were told they could pick up their personal items in their classrooms next Monday.

“Again, that’s cowardly. That’s selfish. We have people who have families. You don’t know what we’re going through. And just for you to think that we’re just going to sit there and accept that and not get answers—I just, that’s just mind-blowing to me,” said Fredo Alexander, a Legends Academy employee.

We asked Legends Academy Charter School Tuesday for an interview with the board or its chair. We specifically want to ask-- if the school had financial problems dating back years, why parents, teachers and students weren’t notified sooner about the school closing.

