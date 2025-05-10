Quinn-Henry becomes Apopka’s first Black woman deputy police chief

APOPKA, Fla. — Lovetta Quinn-Henry was sworn in this week at the Apopka City Hall, making history as Apopka’s new Deputy Police Chief.

She will transition from deputy police chief to chief, succeeding retiring Chief Michael McKinley when he steps down on October 31.

The City of Apopka Town Hall The City of Apopka Town Hall (WFTV/WFTV)

McKinley stepped into the role of Apopka police chief in August 2016 after dedicating over 31 years to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

As a lifelong resident of Orange County, he now happily calls Apopka home, where he lives with his family.

Quinn-Henry will replace Jerome Miller as deputy police chief. Miller left last December to become the deputy chief of the Orange City Police Department.

Miller served with the Apopka Police Department for more than 28 years in total.

Quinn-Henry, a proud Apopka resident and alumna of Apopka High School, has dedicated an impressive 25 years to the Orlando Police Department.

Most recently, she served as the deputy police chief, showcasing her commitment and leadership in the community.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group