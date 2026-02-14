Proactive policing in Orlando yields significant crime reductions

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando saw a 22% drop in crime over three years ending in 2025, with homicides falling to their lowest level since records began in 1971. In 2025, the city reported only 10 homicides, a 68% decrease from 31 in 2023.

“Our mission is simple: prevent crime, protect people, and keep our neighborhoods safe,” Eric Smith, leader of the Orlando Police Department, said.

Data from the Orlando Police Department shows major crime dropped from 2023 to 2025 due to proactive policing, enforcement, and community efforts.

Violent crime fell from 6,754 incidents in 2023 to 5,928 in 2025, a 12% drop. Shootings decreased from 267 to 157, a 41% reduction.

Significant decreases were also observed in property crimes throughout the city.

Burglary reports declined by 42%, from 4,075 to 2,366. Motor vehicle thefts dropped from 1,439 to 760, representing a 47% reduction over the three-year period.

Weapon violations declined 41% as the department reported seizing a total of 3,643 crime guns between 2023 and 2025.

Smith continues, “That means officers being visible, taking action, and building trust in the community. These numbers show that the approach is working.”

Crime doesn’t go down without effort on all sides,” Smith added. “This progress reflects the hard work of our officers and the support of a community that cares about where it lives.”

