Orange County firefighters may soon receive a significant pay increase

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County firefighters might soon get a major pay raise, with ongoing contract talks potentially resulting in a raise of up to $50,000 over the next three years.

The proposed pay plan features a 25% raise in the first year, then 5% increases in the second and third years, affecting over 1,600 firefighter personnel.

Negotiations between the union and county representatives continue, with both sides agreeing that years of underpayment for Orange County firefighters must be addressed. Firefighters have been working without a contract since last year, making this potential pay increase one of the most significant in recent memory.

The new pay structure is designed to keep firefighters trained at the recently opened Orange County Fire Rescue training center from leaving for higher-paying departments such as Orlando Fire. If the contract is approved, it will need approval from both union members and the county commission before it can be implemented.

As negotiations continue, the potential pay increase provides hope for better compensation and retaining Orange County firefighters, pending final approvals.

