One driver dies in early morning crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Hyundai Elantra collided with a Kia Sedona in the early morning, around 3 am on Saturday, leading to the death of the Hyundai’s driver.

The incident occurred while both vehicles were traveling east on I-4. The Hyundai driver lost control, ran off the road, hit a guardrail, and then re-entered the lanes, resulting in a collision with the Kia.

The Hyundai driver, an adult male whose identity has not yet been confirmed, was declared dead at the scene. The Kia driver was taken to Dr. Phillips Hospital with minor injuries.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash to determine its cause.

