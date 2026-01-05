Man claiming to be mailman arrested in Orlando for stealing mail

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police report that a man was arrested for stealing mail at the Aria Beach Apartments on South Semoran Boulevard after officers caught him in the act.

Officers responded to reports of 39-year-old Sean Cronin breaking into a community mailbox at the apartments.

When they arrived, they detained Cronin, who was carrying burglary tools and a significant amount of mail from various apartment complexes.

Law enforcement reports that Cronin faces charges including Grand Theft, Loitering and Prowling, Possession of Burglary Tools, and Possession of Personal Identification Information.

The charges arise from the items discovered in his possession at the time of arrest.

