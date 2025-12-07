Local

Gambling operation disguised as repair business is shut down in Orange County

By Angel Green, WFTV.com
Gambling operation disguised as repair business is shut down in Orange County Orange County deputies have shut down an illegal gambling operation that was disguised as a garage door repair business. (WFTV)
By Angel Green, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have shut down an illegal gambling operation that was disguised as a garage door repair business.

The operation, known as ‘Liftmaster Garage Door Repair,’ was found to be secretly running slot-style machines behind closed doors.

Law enforcement officials reported seizing 46 slot-style machines and over $25,000 in cash during the raid.

Two people were arrested in relation to the operation and face charges under the RICO Act.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Angel Green

Angel Green, WFTV.com

Angel Green is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!