City of Orlando launches ‘Art Squared,’ food truck park in downtown

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando has introduced Art2, allocating $5.5 million to develop a new food truck park in downtown as part of its revitalization efforts. The city plans to open the park on Saturday, October 11.

Art2, or ‘Art Squared,’ at 274 N. Orange Ave hosts local vendors, art displays, and community spaces, supporting the city’s long-term urban plans.

“A new outdoor space on Orange Avenue at Robinson Street is more than just a park. It’s a showcase of the power of public art,” said Orlando Mayor.

David Barilla, executive director of Orlando’s Downtown Development Board and CRA, said the project took nearly a decade.

