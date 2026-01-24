City of Orlando alerts visitors about increased bird flu risk

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando has issued a warning to visitors of Lake Davis Park due to increasing concerns about avian flu. Although a bird tested positive for the virus nearby, authorities have not confirmed the virus’s presence at the park itself.

Officials warn Florida residents of rising avian flu cases. They acknowledge residents reported a bird testing positive, but haven’t confirmed if the flu is present at the park.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been monitoring the situation and has observed a statewide rise in avian flu cases, mainly among birds. They recommend that the public avoid close contact with birds and not handle them directly.

City officials stress avian flu as a health risk and advise reporting sick or dead birds to wildlife authorities. They will update residents as new information emerges, urging vigilance and reporting sightings.

