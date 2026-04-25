Central Florida mourns the loss of influential lawyer Charlie Gray

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — GrayRobinson law firm announces that J. Charles Gray, known as “Charlie,” passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, April 22, at age 94.

According to a statement provided by the law firm, he lived a life filled with purpose and meaningful impact.

The statement says he proudly served as captain of many ships and leaves a legacy that will last generations. Charlie’s “fingerprints” are everywhere in Central Florida, and he was a rare, noble life worth celebration, remembrance, and honor.

Born and raised in Orlando, Charlie attended local schools, graduated from the University of Florida in 1955, and earned his Juris Doctorate in 1958.

“Val and I are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charlie Gray, a friend and legendary community leader. As a true public servant, he helped shape every aspect of a growing region. Charlie was one of the foundational figures in Orlando’s modern civic and legal landscape, he will be truly remembered. On behalf of Orange County, I offer condolences to his wife, Saundra and the entire Gray family.” — – Orange County Mayor Jerry L. Demings

He was a brilliant lawyer, passionate advocate, tireless builder, civic leader, and community champion. Charlie was a doer, unafraid to improve or transform the places, people, or causes he cherished.

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