Baby born twice after pioneering surgery in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — An adorable little baby from Orlando is happily at home this morning after undergoing a groundbreaking surgery that truly saved his life. This innovative procedure was so special because it allowed Baby Cassian to be born not just once, but twice, giving him a second chance at life.

Cassian was diagnosed with a rare condition at just 19 weeks into his mom’s pregnancy—a blockage that could have prevented him from breathing even before he had a chance to be born. As his parents recall, “Our baby was getting sicker and sicker, and we knew we had to do something if there was any hope to save him.”

Doctors at Orlando Health performed a pioneering surgery, the first of its kind, partially delivering Cassian by cesarean just enough to access and repair his airway.

After fixing his breathing problem, they gently placed him back inside his mother’s womb.

Baby Cassian was born again several months later, and now he’s happily at home with his loving parents, excited to celebrate his very first birthday.

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