Artifacts to be removed from Pulse Monday morning

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city will start removing artifacts from the Pulse Night Club on Monday morning, around 7:30. This is the first step to building the permanent memorial to honor the victims and the survivors.

The memorial is estimated to cost $12 million. The city has agreed to pay $7 million, the county will pay $5 million, and the state of Florida will pay $394,000.

The city council officially approved the plans and funding in September, following a lengthy multi-year process.

They will start removing two chandeliers, signage and posters, bar tops, a cash register, building numbers, portions of the walls, flooring, and remembrance items left by some of the families and friends.

The next phase of the project is expected to start in March or April. That will be site clearing. Demolition and construction will commence thereafter. The city says that it will be early fall. The project is expected to be complete by late 2027.

All of the artifacts removed from the building will be stored in an environmentally controlled warehouse. The artifacts chosen for the memorial will be brought back and added to the monument at that time.

