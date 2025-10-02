Orange County woman accused of abusing elderly stepmother

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County woman is behind bars after she was accused of abusing her elderly stepmother.

Deputies said Cheryl Pyle, 55, was taken into custody after her elderly stepmother was found with bruises on her face and body.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to multiple calls at the residence over the summer.

The investigation revealed disturbing details, including allegations that Pyle used a rope to confine her stepmother to her room by tying it from the bathroom door to the garage door.

One of the earlier calls to the residence was linked to a viral TikTok video showing a man and woman from the home yelling racial slurs. The video led to significant online backlash.

In August, a suspicious package was sent to the house, prompting another police response.

Although deputies declared the package safe, they have not confirmed if it was related to the TikTok incident.

Cheryl Pyle remains in jail on elder abuse charges

