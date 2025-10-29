Orange County wipes out $515 million in medical debt for 302,000 residents

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Over 49,000 more people in Orange County have been relieved of their medical debt thanks to a partnership with Undue Medical Debt.

This initiative marks the second round of debt relief since the Orange County commissioners approved the partnership last year.

The county has successfully eliminated over $515 million of medical debt, benefiting more than 302,000 residents.

The collaboration between Orange County and Undue Medical Debt aims to alleviate the financial burden of medical expenses for residents.

