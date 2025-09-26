Orange County will allow people to open carry guns inside government buildings

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County employees were notified that members of the public will be allowed to openly carry their guns inside parts of government office buildings, but not the employees themselves.

The memo sent by county attorneys Wednesday afternoon cited the recent changes to Florida law that allowed the state to become the 47th open carry state in the nation.

“As of September 25, 2025, County staff should expect that residents and visitors may lawfully carry firearms openly in the publicly accessible County facilities and locations,” Georgiana Holmes wrote. “Firearms may not be displayed in a threatening, careless, or aggressive manner.”

The memo left county staff confused about how weapons would be handled during sometimes heated commission meetings.

While independent attorneys say the law allows governments to ban guns while public meetings are being held, staff members said one idea being kicked around was to allow guns inside the building , just not into the commission chambers themselves.

Commissioner Mayra Uribe was asked if she trusted people to behave, knowing that the building sees its share of people who act in ways that make staff nervous even without a weapon.

“That’s tough,” she, a concealed weapons permit holder herself, admitted. “I believe in the right to carry, so this is where I’m stuck.”

Proponents of open carry say it makes the public safer by having those who wish to do harm see they’re walking into a room full of guns.

Many gun owners still choose to conceal their weapons even when they’re allowed to openly carry them.

However, Orange County staff – while protected by a security checkpoint – pointed out that they’re not allowed to be armed while at work.

Uribe said that policy should be changed.

“We want our employees to be safe,” she said.Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

