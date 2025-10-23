Orange County mayor expresses interest in running for Florida governor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has expressed interest in running for Florida governor.

Demings, serving his second term as mayor and previously holding positions as Orange County sheriff and Orlando police chief, expressed his interest in continuing public service during a taping for Channel 9’s Central Florida Spotlight.

“I’m very interested in it, and I made a decision, and I’ll make an announcement soon to the residents of Central Florida, as well as the residents of the state of Florida,” Demings said.

He mentioned ongoing goals for the county, including a sales tax to fund infrastructure, indicating his continued commitment to local issues. While he did not officially announce his candidacy for governor, sources suggest he is likely to enter the race.

Demings expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the community, stating, “I’m immensely humble because people ask me to continue my public service.”

You can watch Greg Warmoth’s full 30-minute interview with Mayor Demings on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. on Central Florida Spotlight.

