Local

Orange County mayor expresses interest in running for Florida governor

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Jerry Demings
By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings has expressed interest in running for Florida governor.

Demings, serving his second term as mayor and previously holding positions as Orange County sheriff and Orlando police chief, expressed his interest in continuing public service during a taping for Channel 9’s Central Florida Spotlight.

“I’m very interested in it, and I made a decision, and I’ll make an announcement soon to the residents of Central Florida, as well as the residents of the state of Florida,” Demings said.

He mentioned ongoing goals for the county, including a sales tax to fund infrastructure, indicating his continued commitment to local issues. While he did not officially announce his candidacy for governor, sources suggest he is likely to enter the race.

Demings expressed gratitude for the support he has received from the community, stating, “I’m immensely humble because people ask me to continue my public service.”

You can watch Greg Warmoth’s full 30-minute interview with Mayor Demings on Sunday, Oct. 26 at 12:30 p.m. on Central Florida Spotlight.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!