Orange County jogger attack suspect allegedly posted about witness, faces attempted murder charge

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Prosecutors are asking a judge to revoke the bail of a man accused of attacking a jogger on the Little Econ Greenway Trail in July because he made a series of social media posts about a witness in the case after he bailed out, court records show.

This comes as he also faces a new charge of attempted murder.

The motion filed by prosecutors Thursday said Jacoby Tillman was ordered to stay away from anyone involved in the case, including witnesses, when the judge granted him a $9,500 bail.

“If I get any inkling that you have violated the conditions of pretrial release, you will be arrested on a no bond warrant and you will be put right back in jail,” the judge told him during his bail hearing.

However, prosecutors said Tillman posted to both Instagram and TikTok about a woman who spoke to reporters about his case.

“Stop Going To The News Telling Lies… u just mad cause u ain’t getting this Anymore,” a caption on a TikTok post showing a text message, screen shotted in the filing, said.

The witness said the text message was one she once sent to Tillman.

Another screen shot from Instagram shows the account belonging to Tillman wrote, “She’s lying. She’s just mad cause I left her.”

A check of both accounts Friday showed the posts had been deleted.

Before his arrest, Tillman allegedly made comments that he did not want to rape the jogger, but instead kill her. Prosecutors said he claimed he wanted to know what it was like to “choke someone out.”

Prosecutors also said he had plans to flee to Texas before his arrest.

Tillman was also found guilty of a second incident involving a female jogger back in 2022.

The victim in that incident, Nuri Quin, called Tillman’s bail “heartbreaking” when she found out about it.

“You obviously can’t prevent people from doing wrong,” Quin said. “You can only protect yourself, implement safety.”

A hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday.

