Orange County Jail inmate, arrested after years in hiding, dies

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sources at the Orange County jail have confirmed that an inmate died in custody Friday.

The sources said 42-year-old Julian Nunez-Aranzamandi was found at 8:49 p.m. in his cell.

Deputies attempted to treat him, but he was pronounced dead less than an hour later, they said.

The sources did not specify how Aranzamandi died or what evidence was found in his cell, if anything.

Nunez-Aranzamandi was arrested April 10 and charged with molesting two children from 2016 to 2019 when they were as young as six years old.

Law enforcement spent nearly 2,000 days searching for him.

Court records show a judge denied him bond hours before his death Friday.

In the docket notes, Leticia Marques wrote that Aranzamandi was a danger to the community and noted he had previously been deported for being in the country illegally.

This was the second death at the jail in less than a year. In July, 37-year-old-old Jean Caleb Joseph died two days after his arrest.

Before Joseph’s death, guards described him as acting “erratically” and suffering from possible mental health episodes. They said they had been trying to move him to an observation cell.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group