Local

Orange County Democrat suspends US Senate bid

By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News
Josh Weil (Source: Josh Weil)
By Jonathan Grass, WFTV News

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County Democratic political hopeful has suspended his campaign to be Florida’s next U.S. senator.

Former Orange County public school teacher Josh Weil rose to prominence when he faced off against Republican Randy Fine for a U.S. House seat earlier this year.

He did not secure that seat, and recently he set his sites on the Senate instead.

On Thursday, Weil said in a statement, “It is with sadness that I announce I will be withdrawing from the race to represent Floridians as their Senator in 2026.”

In a separate note, he cited medical problems as his reason for withdrawing.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!