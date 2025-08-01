Orange County Democrat suspends US Senate bid

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County Democratic political hopeful has suspended his campaign to be Florida’s next U.S. senator.

Former Orange County public school teacher Josh Weil rose to prominence when he faced off against Republican Randy Fine for a U.S. House seat earlier this year.

He did not secure that seat, and recently he set his sites on the Senate instead.

On Thursday, Weil said in a statement, “It is with sadness that I announce I will be withdrawing from the race to represent Floridians as their Senator in 2026.”

In a separate note, he cited medical problems as his reason for withdrawing.

