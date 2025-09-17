Orange County commissioners to decide on joining settlement for opioid crisis funds

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners will decide today whether to join a settlement that could bring millions of dollars to the area to combat opioid addiction.

The settlement involves Purdue Pharma, which is required to pay over $7 billion for its role in the opioid crisis.

Florida can receive between $200 and $300 million from this settlement, with local communities, including Orange County, potentially receiving a portion of these funds.

Orange County has until the 30th to sign on to the settlement, which could provide significant resources to address the opioid crisis locally.

The exact amount Orange County would receive and how the funds would be used remain uncertain.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group