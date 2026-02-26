Orange County Commission to consider ban on vape shops near public schools

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County commissioners are considering a new proposal that could block tobacco and vape shops from opening in close proximity to public schools. Commissioner Nicole Wilson requested the discussion after receiving complaints from parents regarding a vape shop located near Olympia High School.

The proposal asks Orange County to explore an amendment that would prevent future vape and smoke shops from opening up within a reasonable distance of public schools. Currently, Orange County zoning codes do not distinguish tobacco retailers from other commercial businesses, allowing them in all commercial zoning districts.

Wilson told Channel 9 that allowance limits the county’s ability to track or restrict their locations near student activity centers.

In a memo commissioner Wilson said “this broad allowance has led to the placement of vape and smoke shops in close proximity to public schools, including a location near Olympia High School, raising concerns in the community about compatibility and the appropriateness of such uses adjacent to youth centered environments.”

In an interview with Channel 9, Wilson elaborated, stating the proposal follows specific complaints regarding the vape shops’ proximity to students in a shopping center which is located just feet away from a school exit. The plaza contains a Walmart and a Subway where students often gather after school hours to wait for rides or eat.

Wilson noted that while the specific store near the high school has not violated any existing zoning codes, the current rules lack specific protections for school zones. She is requesting a county-wide buffer zone.

“There’s a lot of concern, of course, I think across the board about our children using vapes and smoking and what can we do to protect them,” Wilson said, “It is a health safety and welfare issue, which means the county I believe has an obligation to try to figure out some way to keep kids safe.”

Students and parents generally expressed support for distance requirements, though some voiced skepticism about whether the rules would deter students who already use tobacco products.

“No matter what they’re going to try to get access to it wherever it is, because there’s a lot of kids who want to vape,” said Olympia High School Parent William Almodovar, who is supportive of a buffer zone.

The Orange County Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to formally discuss the potential buffer zone requirements on April 7.

